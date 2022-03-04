Man caught drug-driving a day after found drink-driving on the same road

A man was caught drug-driving the day after being arrested for drink-driving – on the same road.

A court was told that Billy Smith, 24, had “consoled” himself over the drink-drive offence by turning to drugs.

On Thursday he began a fresh three-year disqualification, just over two months after receiving his first.

Kings’ Lynn Magistrates’ Court heard that he had been banned for 36 months in late December.

Smith was stopped while driving a black Audi in Winston Churchill Drive, Fairstead, on November 23.

Qamar Iqbal, prosecuting, said: “He was asked if he had taken any drugs. He said he’d taken cannabis and cocaine.”

A test showed he had 35 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood, the legal limit being ten.

Mr Iqbal said Smith’s record showed a drug-driving conviction in 2019 and an excess alcohol offence on November 22 – the day before the latest matter.

The defendant pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

Solicitor George Sorrell, mitigating, said: “He has a rather poor record on driving but in every other matter he’s leading quite a decent life.”

As well as the ban, Smith, of Keswick, Fairstead, was fined £500 and ordered to pay £105 costs and £50 victim surcharge.