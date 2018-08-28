Man could be jailed for possessing knife and smashing car windows in Hunstanton

An 18-year-old could face jail for smashing car windows and possessing a knife.

Billy Jenkins of Seagate Road, Hunstanton, admitted smashing the rear window of a BMW and the front window of a Renault Clio at Hunstanton, on August 15. He also admitted being in possession of a cheese knife in a public place on the same date.

King’s Lynn magistrates heard he smashed the windows in a rage after an argument with his father.

In mitigation Andrew Cogan said Jenkins had co-operated fully with police.

“He couldn’t remember why he had the knife,” he said. “He had had a drink and was not in the best of moods.” He added he had been in a “significant row” and been told to leave “in no uncertain terms”.

Chairman of the bench Bill Hush said there was no doubt that possessing the knife crossed the custody threshold.

He requested a pre-sentencing on all options, including custody, and adjourned sentencing until February 8.