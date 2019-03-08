Young couple's deaths were drug-related, inquest hears

An inquest has heard the deaths of Norwich couple Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate were drug related

The deaths of a young couple whose bodies were found at a Norwich home were drug-related, an inquest heard.

Police at the scene of the deaths of Norwich couple Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate were drug related

Billy Applegate, 23, and Gaynor Robinson, 19, were found in a ground floor flat at Providence Place, Thorpe Hamlet, on Saturday, June 1.

An inquest was opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Friday, October 18.

The hearing was told that Mr Applegate's cause of death was mixed drugs toxicity, while his partner died from methadone toxicity.

The court heard that the pair did not work and that both were Norwich born.

Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate lived in Providence Place, Norwich

Both cases were adjourned for a full inquest to be held at the coroner's court on February 25 next year.

As previously reported, the couple, who got engaged in August last year, lived together with their young daughter.

Neighbours said at the time that there had been a get-together at the property with several other people present.

Emergency services had been called to Providence Place, off Camp Grove, at 9.50am by the ambulance service to investigate the deaths.

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene.

Five police cars and forensics were in attendance and at one point six ambulances, along with specialist fire service vehicles from Carrow and Sprowston, were on scene.

The fire service was called at 9.56am and crews helped to gain entry to the property before leaving at 10.09am.

Residents said at the time that the area was generally quiet and trouble-free.

One woman, who had lived in the cul-de-sac off Quebec Road for 12 years, said she had been out between around 8am and 10am and returned to find the area flooded with emergency services vehicles.

She said: "It is nice around here, it is quiet."

One Providence Place resident said there had been some police activity in the area a few weeks before the incident. But he added: "We all click around here. Those of us who know each other look after each other."