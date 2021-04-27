Windows smashed and organ damaged in two church attacks

Published: 9:24 PM April 27, 2021 Updated: 9:34 PM April 27, 2021

Attacks on two churches in the Great Yarmouth area have seen windows smashed and an organ damaged.

Police are appealing for information following the incidents that are not believed to be connected.

The first incident saw the perpetrators remove lead from the rear window of All Saints Church in Billockby sometime between 4.30pm and 6.49pm on Friday, April 16.

Interior of All Saints Church in Billockby where church organ was damaged. - Credit: Evelyn Simak/Geograph

They also gained access to the church and the wooden front panel from the church organ is now missing.

It follows the smashing of several small panes of glass in the leaded windows of St Mary’s Church in Thrigby sometime between 5pm on 7 April and 5pm on April 9.

St Mary’s Church in Thrigby. - Credit: John Salmon/Geograph

You may also want to watch:

Any witnesses or anybody with information is asked to contact PC Gary May at Great Yarmouth police station on 101 quoting investigation numbers 36/25245/21 for All Saints Church in Billockby and 36/24252/21 for St Mary’s Church in Thrigby.