News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Digger thief caught after alert motorist gives high speed chase

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:06 PM August 26, 2022
A1122

The thief was followed along the A1122 towards Wisbech after being potted stealing a digger in Downham Market - Credit: Geograph/Geographer

A thief arrested after a passing motorist spotted him driving off with a stolen mini-digger has been given a suspended jail sentence. 

Bill Bishop, 29, was seen towing the plant equipment away from Bexwell Tractors in Downham Market behind his Range Rover on August 26 last year. 

The good samaritan motorist followed him along the A1122 towards Wisbech, and then at high speed on to the A10, while contacting police.  

Bishop, of Station Road in Manea, Cambridgeshire, who later attempted to dump the trailer, pleaded guilty to attempted theft and going equipped to steal after a pair of bolt cutters were found in his vehicle.

Appearing at Norwich Crown Court he was given a 12 month jail term suspended for two years and ordered to carry out 35 rehabilitation activity days. 

Recorder John Hardy said: “Take it from me that if behaviour like this carries on you will be leaving court next time to prison.”

West Norfolk News

Don't Miss

(L-R) Nick Baker, Malcolm Lewis, Ryan Baez and Anne Nurse are being evicted from their homes after C

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

'Heartbreaking' - 11 families to be evicted from their homes

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
xxx_weatherwarning_metoffice_25aug22

Weather warning issued with thunderstorms to hit Norfolk and Waveney

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Walcott's wide beach at low tide

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Homes evacuated after suspected unexploded bomb found on Norfolk beach

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The woman police are hoping to speak to in connection with a theft of Lego from a shop on London Street.

Norfolk Live News

CCTV images released after Lego sets worth £325 stolen from Jarrold

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon