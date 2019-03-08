Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Thieves steal bikes from two young boys outside supermarket

PUBLISHED: 10:40 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 01 April 2019

Police said the victims, aged 10 and 13, were approached by two teenage boys outside Sainsburys at Longwater Retail Park on Sunday afternoon. Photo: SONYA BROWN

Police said the victims, aged 10 and 13, were approached by two teenage boys outside Sainsburys at Longwater Retail Park on Sunday afternoon. Photo: SONYA BROWN

Archant

Thieves threatened two young boys before stealing their bikes outside a supermarket in Costessey.

Police said the victims, aged 10 and 13, were approached by two teenage boys outside Sainsbury’s at Longwater Retail Park on Sunday afternoon.

The victims were threatened before having their bikes - a red ‘Jamis’ 27” bike and a black and yellow 29” bike - stolen.

The thieves, thought to be in their mid-teens, escaped in the direction of the McDonalds restaurant.

Norfolk police said one of the suspects was wearing a grey hooded top and black jogging bottoms, while the other was wearing dark jogging bottoms, gold and black trainers, a black hat with built-in goggles and an Adidas bag.

The incident happened shortly after 2.30pm on Sunday, March 31.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or was parked at the supermarket and may have dashcam footage.

• Anyone with information should contact PC Amy Durrant at Wymondham Police Station on 101 quoting reference 36/21597/19 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

Heaven of seven and dancing to the promotion beat – six things learned from City’s victory at Boro

Onel Hernandez celebrates scoring the winner at Boro for City, to keep the Canaries flying high at the top of the Championship Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Taxi driver suffers knife wounds after attack in broad daylight

George Pope Road, Norwich. Picture: Staff

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

Heaven of seven and dancing to the promotion beat – six things learned from City’s victory at Boro

Onel Hernandez celebrates scoring the winner at Boro for City, to keep the Canaries flying high at the top of the Championship Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Taxi driver suffers knife wounds after attack in broad daylight

George Pope Road, Norwich. Picture: Staff

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Investigation continues into devastating house fire

A cordon remains outside the house on Longview Close Picture: Chris Bishop

Rush hour tailbacks as work begins on busy junction

Work on footpaths has led to traffic lights on the busy roundabout junction between Park Road, Stanley Road and Denmark Street in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man left with serious leg injuries after assault in Taverham

Taverham village sign

Pozzick, Haze-bruh and Cossey: Council to erect new signs to help tourists visiting Norfolk

How the village sign at Happisburgh will now look. Picture Archant.

Heaven of seven and dancing to the promotion beat – six things learned from City’s victory at Boro

Onel Hernandez celebrates scoring the winner at Boro for City, to keep the Canaries flying high at the top of the Championship Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists