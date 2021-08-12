Police hunt caravan park cycle thieves

Published: 5:07 PM August 12, 2021

Three mountain bikes have been stolen from a caravan park in Caister. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are on the hunt for thieves who stole three mountain bikes from a caravan park.

The high-value cycles were stolen from a caravan park on Manor Road in Caister last weekend between 11pm on Saturday August 7, and 8:30am Sunday August 8.

The bikes are described as follows:

A yellow, specialized Turbo Levo mountain ebike with red pedals

A blue and silver Trek Powerfly mountain ebike

A red B-Twin Rockrider mountain bike

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen the bikes, or who holds CCTV or dashcam footage from the area during the times mentioned.

Those with information are asked to contact PC John Morgan in the Op Solve team on 101, quoting crime number 36/57397/21.