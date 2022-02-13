News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Four bikers fined for riding illegally at picnic site

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 2:14 PM February 13, 2022
Four bikers were fined for riding illegally at Two Mile Bottom picnic site. 

Four bikers were fined for riding illegally at Two Mile Bottom picnic site. - Credit: Breckland Police Twitter

Four bikers were fined after riding illegally at a popular picnic site near Thetford.  

The incident happened on Saturday (February 12) at Two Mile Bottom, which has access to Thetford Forest, and officers from the Thetford Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) attended.

They were responding to a complaint from a member of the public and the four riders were all stopped.

They were then issued with Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) for riding at the site illegally and having no insurance. 

They were also all issued a warning for using their vehicles in a way that caused alarm and distress to others. 


Norfolk Live News
Thetford News

Don't Miss

Norwich North Reuse Shop

Video

WATCH: Norfolk's largest reuse shop opens at tip

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Bus gate camera

Drivers could be hit with extra £70 fines under new council powers

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Timothy Eastgate (left) and Paul Flisher enjoyed a champagne lifestyle as leaders of the gang.

Norfolk's ‘James Bond’ drugs gang leader stripped of his remaining assets

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Robin Twigge, owner of The Swan Hotel, is a fan of the road closures in Harleston. Picture: Simon Pa

Businesses warn huge rise in costs could be passed on to customers

Sarah Hussain

person