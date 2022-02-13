Four bikers fined for riding illegally at picnic site

Four bikers were fined for riding illegally at Two Mile Bottom picnic site. - Credit: Breckland Police Twitter

Four bikers were fined after riding illegally at a popular picnic site near Thetford.

The incident happened on Saturday (February 12) at Two Mile Bottom, which has access to Thetford Forest, and officers from the Thetford Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) attended.

They were responding to a complaint from a member of the public and the four riders were all stopped.

They were then issued with Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) for riding at the site illegally and having no insurance.

They were also all issued a warning for using their vehicles in a way that caused alarm and distress to others.



