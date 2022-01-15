Hunt for biker continues after cyclist seriously injured in Lowestoft crash
- Credit: Mick Howes
Investigations are continuing after a woman cyclist in her 70s was seriously injured in a crash with a motorbike on a popular path.
Witnesses are being sought as officers appeal for information in connection with the three-vehicle crash that happened four months ago on the footpath and cycle path known as The Trams in Lowestoft.
Officers responded just after 5.10pm on September 7 to reports of a crash between a motorbike and two bicycles on the path that runs between Barnards Way and Rotterdam Road and forms part of the Great Eastern Linear Park.
It led to one of the cyclists – a woman in her 70s – being flown by air ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.
She has since been released from hospital.
Police said the motorcyclist stopped "very briefly" after the collision, but "rode off before the emergency services arrived and failed to leave any details."
This week, a police spokesman said: "Enquiries are continuing."
Call the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting crime reference number 37/50627/21, on 101.
