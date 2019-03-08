Biker clocked doing 110mph on A47

A motorbiker stopped doing 110mph on the A47 between King's lynn and Wisbech. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A motorcyclist is facing a court appearance after being clocked doing 110mph on the A47.

The biker was stopped at Terrington St John, on the A47 between King's Lynn and Wisbech, this evening (July 6) after being spotted by officers in an unmarked police car.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Team issued the rider with a summons to appear at court due to excessive speed.

In a Tweet they said: "If anything goes wrong at those sorts of speeds there's only going to be one likely outcome.

"The rider will receive a summons to appear at court. Depending on the outcome, guilty or not, it will then be for the courts to determine the penalty."