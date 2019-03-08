Biker arrested for riding on drugs

The bike which failed to stop for police Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police arrested a biker who failed to stop for officers when they found out why.

An ANPR camera flagged him up as being of interest to an Operation Moonshot patrol in Downham Market.

When they tracked him down, he was collared for a string of offences.

Officers tweeted: "Rider located and arrested for no licence, no Insurance, dangerous driving, failing to stop and for providing a positive drug wipe."