Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Biker arrested for riding on drugs

PUBLISHED: 09:07 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:07 27 June 2019

The bike which failed to stop for police Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The bike which failed to stop for police Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police arrested a biker who failed to stop for officers when they found out why.

You may also want to watch:

An ANPR camera flagged him up as being of interest to an Operation Moonshot patrol in Downham Market.

When they tracked him down, he was collared for a string of offences.

Officers tweeted: "Rider located and arrested for no licence, no Insurance, dangerous driving, failing to stop and for providing a positive drug wipe." 

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk

House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Road closed after crash between motorcycle and van

Emergency services were called to a crash at Felthorpe, at the Reepham Road/Fir Covert Road junction. Pic: Google Street View.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk

House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

‘Dangerous’ roundabout will be subject to new temporary speed limit

The new roundabout outside his home in Horsford has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

‘He was a sweet talker’ - Homeless fraudster leaves family-run guest house business £1,000 out-of-pocket

William Poindexter left a Norwich family £1,000 out-of-pocket after staying at their guest houses and running off without paying. Picture: Lukie Gooda/Norfolk Constabulary

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists