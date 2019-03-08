Biker arrested for riding on drugs
PUBLISHED: 09:07 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:07 27 June 2019
Archant
Police arrested a biker who failed to stop for officers when they found out why.
You may also want to watch:
An ANPR camera flagged him up as being of interest to an Operation Moonshot patrol in Downham Market.
When they tracked him down, he was collared for a string of offences.
Officers tweeted: "Rider located and arrested for no licence, no Insurance, dangerous driving, failing to stop and for providing a positive drug wipe."
Comments have been disabled on this article.