A 37-year-old victim suffered lacerations to his arms after a man used his bike as an "improvised weapon" to hit him with.

Andrew Feavyer, 34, had come out of the co-op store near the Fiveways roundabout with some shopping and had a baby passed to him from a car window.

Norwich Crown Court heard the victim had been walking past and stared at Feavyer but only because it was "just something he noticed".

Nicola May, prosecuting, said Feavyer "wasn't happy" and followed him over the road shouting to the victim "what are you staring at?"

The victim told Feavyer he should go back to his baby.

But as the victim walked off down Cadge Road and Gipsy Lane he was followed by the defendant who took his bike with him.

The victim told Feavyer to stop following him but the defendant told him he wanted to know where he lived.

Miss May said the victim turned around to see the defendant had raised the bike up into the air before bringing it down on him.

She said the victim was aware of the bike coming down on him and causing cuts to his arm.

He fell to the floor but got up and told Feavyer to leave him before waiting to go home as he did not want the defendant to know where he lived.

After getting home he told his partner what had happened and with blood pouring down his arm was taken to hospital.

Feavyer, of Stafford Avenue, Costessey, appeared for sentence on Friday (April 1) having previously admitted unlawful wounding following the incident on April 23, 2020.

Judge Bate said Feavyer had used his bike "in temper as an improvised weapon" and brought it down on the victim who is likely to suffer a permanent scar on his arm.

Feayver was given a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for 15 months.

He was also ordered to do up to 40 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and 80 hours unpaid work.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, said the defendant has some "complex needs" and educational difficulties which meant he does not always know how to react to others.

He said it was an "impulsive" act and a reaction to what he perceived was going on at the time.

