Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Do you know this man police want to speak to after bike theft?

16 May, 2019 - 11:27
Norfolk Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the theft of a bicycle from outside Namco Bowl in Bowthorpe, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the theft of a bicycle from outside Namco Bowl in Bowthorpe, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a theft in Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

It comes after a bicycle was stolen from outside Namco Bowl in Barnard Road, Bowthorpe between 3pm and 7pm on Friday, April 12.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact PC Aaron Parker at Earlham Police Station on 101. Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

400 cannabis plants discovered near Norwich

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Trial of men accused of Norwich knife attack adjourned until Friday

File photo of Castle Meadow in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

‘Simply unsustainable’ - readers share reaction to plans for 4,000 new Norfolk homes

Readers have shared their reaction on social media after the news that a Norfolk council could build up to 4,464 homes in the district over the next 20 years. Pictured, aerial view of residential houses, park and greenery. Photo: Getty/iStock

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists