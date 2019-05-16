Do you know this man police want to speak to after bike theft?

Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a theft in Norwich.

It comes after a bicycle was stolen from outside Namco Bowl in Barnard Road, Bowthorpe between 3pm and 7pm on Friday, April 12.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact PC Aaron Parker at Earlham Police Station on 101. Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.