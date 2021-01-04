News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bike stolen in New Year's burglary

Daniel Moxon

Published: 12:11 PM January 4, 2021   
Devon Way in Trowse

A bike was stolen after a garage in Devon Way, Trowse, was broken into between 4pm on December 31 and 10am on January 1. - Credit: Google

A bike was stolen when a garage on the outskirts of Norwich was broken into.

Thieves targeted the garage of a home in Devon Way, Trowse, at some point between 4pm on New Year's Eve and 10am on New Year's Day.

Police are on the hunt for information in order to trace the culprit.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity within the area during the times stated, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Amanda Shreeve at Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/261/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.

