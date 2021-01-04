Bike stolen in New Year's burglary
Published: 12:11 PM January 4, 2021
A bike was stolen when a garage on the outskirts of Norwich was broken into.
Thieves targeted the garage of a home in Devon Way, Trowse, at some point between 4pm on New Year's Eve and 10am on New Year's Day.
Police are on the hunt for information in order to trace the culprit.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity within the area during the times stated, to come forward.
Anyone with information should contact PC Amanda Shreeve at Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/261/21.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555111.
