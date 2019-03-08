Search

Advanced search

Teenager robbed of his bike

PUBLISHED: 14:09 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:09 14 November 2019

A teenager has been roobed of his bike in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt

A teenager has been roobed of his bike in Norwich. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2012

A 16-year-old has been robbed of his bike by a group of teenagers.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the robbery in Chapelfield Road in Norwich on Tuesday, November 12.

It happened at about 3.15pm as the teenage victim cycled past the Methodist Church when he was approached by a group of teenage boys.

The 16-year-old victim was pushed off his bike which was then stolen.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or any motorists travelling in the area at the time who have dashcams.

Witnesses should contact Detective Constable Bob Walker-Hall at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/79364/19.

You may also want to watch:

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘He thought he was going to die’ - teenager, believed to be just 13, stabbed in back in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

How wanted sex offender worked as nurse in mental health hospital

Albert Walker at the Huntercombe Hospital in Buxton in 2011. Photo: Submitted

A47 Bascule Bridge could reopen ‘early evening’ following ‘fault’

The A47 Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft was stuck in the upright position and closed in both directions following a “technical fault”. Picture: Lowestoft Central

Teenager stabbed in attempted robbery in Norwich

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Norwich’s hidden gem where you can get a huge Sunday roast and a pint for just over £10

Roast beef and all the trimmings at The Windmill, Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Person found dead in village

A person has been found dead at a home in Strumpshaw. Picture: Archant.

Woman’s head smashed into tree during attack in woods

A woman was attacked while walking in the woods near her Wroxham home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve made some good progress’ – Zimmermann hoping to return in early December for City

Norwich City fans celebrate a heropic block from captain Christoph Zimmermann during his brief Premier League appearance at West Ham in August, before he was injured Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘He thought he was going to die’ - teenager, believed to be just 13, stabbed in back in attempted robbery

Police are investigating an attempted robbery near Dereham Road in Norwich during which a teenager was stabbed. Photo: Ruth Lawes

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists