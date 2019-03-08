Teenager robbed of his bike

A 16-year-old has been robbed of his bike by a group of teenagers.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the robbery in Chapelfield Road in Norwich on Tuesday, November 12.

It happened at about 3.15pm as the teenage victim cycled past the Methodist Church when he was approached by a group of teenage boys.

The 16-year-old victim was pushed off his bike which was then stolen.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or any motorists travelling in the area at the time who have dashcams.

Witnesses should contact Detective Constable Bob Walker-Hall at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/79364/19.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.