Dramatic rise in 100mph speeding during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:52 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 23 April 2020

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard has urged people to stick to the speed limit as speeding offences soar. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

There has been a “dramatic” increase in drivers hitting the 100mph mark on Norfolk’s roads during the coronavirus lockdown, police revealed.

Since the start of lockdown in March, 1.85pc of vehicles were caught speeding at more than 100mph while, last year, that figure stood at 0.09pc, according to Norfolk police.

The increase, which has been tracked at various speed data recorders set up county-wide, comes as Norfolk police reported a 75pc reduction in traffic volume across the county.

Norfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green warned sppeding could put a strain n the NHS . Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorfolk Police and Crime Commisssioner Lorne Green warned sppeding could put a strain n the NHS . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Within the past week officers in Norfolk have seen two vehicles travelling along the A47 at a speed of 101mph and 103mph.

Police also caught a light goods vehicle restricted to 60mph speeding on the A11 at 102mph and, in King’s Lynn, a vehicle hit 94mph in a 60mph zone.

It has prompted police to urge people to stick to speed limits to avoid the strain of crash victims on the NHS, while staff battle on the Covid-19 frontline.

Chief inspector Kris Barnard, head of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “It is very disappointing to see such a dramatic increase in speeding drivers, especially when we are seeing fewer vehicles on our roads.

“If you are involved in a serious collision you are highly likely to need vital health care, therefore increasing the demand on our NHS. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, there has never been a more important time for us to all do our bit by protecting our NHS by reducing our chances of needing health care.”

Officers will continue to conduct speed patrols along Norfolk’s road works and target speeding drivers who will face robust action, Mr Barnard added.

Lorne Green, Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner, said: “Individuals, families and communities across Norfolk are making massive sacrifices in the name of saving lives and reducing demand on our NHS.

“Getting behind the wheel and choosing to drive at excessive speed not only risks your own safety and that of other road users, but also has the potential to place additional demand on the health services that will need to come to your aid in the event of a crash.

“If you’re undertaking essential travel, I urge you to please do it safely. The life you save may even be your own.”

