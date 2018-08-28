Appeal after bicycles stolen from outside home

Lowestoft police are appealing for witnesses after two bikes were stolen. Picture: Nick Butcher ©archant2016

Witnesses are being sought after two bikes were stolen from outside a home in Carlton Colville.

Lowestoft police are seeking information after a blue Pendleton bike and a silver child’s bike were stolen about 7.30pm on Wednesday October 31 from outside a house on Dale End, Carlton Colville.

With a witness appeal launched on the Lowestoft Police Facebook page, a spokesman said the blue Pendleton bike has black wheels and torn handlebars and seat.

The spokesman said: “Did you see anything? Do you know where these bikes are?

“Help us keep our communities safe.”

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have seen something suspicious in the area at the time, is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/63548/18.

To report something anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org