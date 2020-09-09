Family racially abused while waiting for Bewilderwood boat
PUBLISHED: 15:57 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 09 September 2020
JamesRouse Photography
A woman made racially abusive comments towards a family queuing for a boat ride at Norfolk’s Bewilderwood adventure park.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which happened at the site off Horning Road, Hoveton, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 22.
The police said there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident, who they would like to speak to.
Anyone with information should contact PC Keeley Smyth at North Walsham Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/58661/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.