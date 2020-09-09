Family racially abused while waiting for Bewilderwood boat

A boat ride at Bewilderwood. Police are investigating an inident of racist abuse that happened when a family were queuing for a boat. Picture: James Rouse JamesRouse Photography

A woman made racially abusive comments towards a family queuing for a boat ride at Norfolk’s Bewilderwood adventure park.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which happened at the site off Horning Road, Hoveton, at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 22.

The police said there were a number of people in the area at the time of the incident, who they would like to speak to.

Anyone with information should contact PC Keeley Smyth at North Walsham Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/58661/20.