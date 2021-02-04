Delivery driver stole Apple products worth £2,000, court hears

Published: 7:30 AM February 4, 2021

DPD driver Benjamin Dack stole more than £2000 worth of items he was meant to deliver - Credit: Archant

A delivery driver stole more than £2,000 worth of expensive Apple products and then tried to sell them on Facebook, a court heard.

Benjamin Dack, 29, stole an iPhone worth £611, an iPad worth £356 and a MacBook Pro worth £1,150 while working as a driver for the DPD depot, based in Snetterton.

Oliver Haswell, prosecuting at Norwich Crown Court, said that on three occasions Dack, who had been employed by the company for about 10 months, stole the items in a bid to raise cash to repay a drugs debt.

He said that following an internal investigation by DPD it was discovered that Dack was responsible and when arrested police found Facebook messages from him offering the stolen items for sale.

Mr Haswell said: "The defendant was benefitting by selling the items rather than stealing them for his own personal use."

He said the thefts were a breach of trust as DPD had entrusted him to deliver high value goods.

Dack, of Stanley Drive, East Harling, admitted theft from an employer and was jailed for eight months, suspended for 15 months.

He was also ordered to pay £400 compensation and do 240 hours unpaid work.

Andrew Thompson, for Dack, said that at the time of the thefts he was trying to pay for his increasing drug use.

He said once he obtained the stolen items he then offered them for sale.

He said that Dack lost his job as a result of the thefts but had used time in lockdown to reset his life.

"He has been able to move location away from negative influences," he said.

Sentencing him, Judge Anthony Bate told Dack that delivery drivers were put in a high degree of trust by their employers to carry out their deliveries.

However he accepted Dack had used his time in lockdown to tackle his issues.

He said: "It does you credit that you utilised the lockdown to pull yourself together."



