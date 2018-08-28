Man jailed for possessing axe, knife, knuckle duster and drugs

Ben Rider, who has been jailed for 13 months Picture: Cambridgeshire police Archant

A man found with an axe, knife and knuckle-duster in a busy town centre has been jailed for 13 months.

The axe found on Rider Picture: Cambridgeshire police The axe found on Rider Picture: Cambridgeshire police

Ben Rider, 35, was reported to police by a concerned member of the public on November 5 last year after they saw a ‘bizarre handle’ poking from his pocket.

As two officers approached him in Wisbech Market Place, Rider attempted to flee but was restrained and arrested. During a search, police uncovered the weapons along with class A and B drugs.

In interview, Rider claimed he knew it was an offence to carry the weapons but it was only for show.

Rider of Follens Road, Walpole St Andrew, near King’s Lynn, admitted charges of possessing an offensive weapon in public, resisting arrest and possession of class A and B drugs. He was jailed for 13 months at Peterborough Crown Court.

The knife Rider had in his possession Picture: Cambridgeshire police The knife Rider had in his possession Picture: Cambridgeshire police

PC Harley Smart said: “Regardless of whether or not Rider intended to use the weapons, he broke the law and distressed a member of the public in the process.

“I would like to commend the quick-thinking member of the public who alerted officers and hope this sentencing will serve as a reminder of the consequences of carrying weapons”