Hunt for man wanted in connection with assault who has links to Norfolk

Ben Jacobs, age 28, who is wanted in connection with assault and theft in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Herts Police

The hunt is on for a man wanted in connection with an assault and it is believed that he could be in Norfolk.

Ben Jacobs, 28, from Harlow is being hunted by police in connection with an assault and theft on May 14 in Ware, Hertfordshire.

Jacobs has links to Hertfordshire, Essex, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

⚠️We are appealing for the public’s help to trace wanted Ben Jacobs, age 28, from Harlow in connection with ABH and theft which happened on 14 May #Ware. He may be in Herts, Essex, Norfolk or Cambs. Anyone who has seen him, or knows his whereabouts, pls call 101 ref 41/38083/22. pic.twitter.com/Y6kYgEuuuY — Herts Police (@HertsPolice) May 19, 2022

Anyone who has seen him, or knows his whereabouts has been urged to call 101 with the reference 41/38083/22.

