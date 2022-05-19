News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Hunt for man wanted in connection with assault who has links to Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:27 PM May 19, 2022
Ben Jacobs, age 28, who is wanted in connection with assault and theft in Hertfordshire.

Ben Jacobs, age 28, who is wanted in connection with assault and theft in Hertfordshire. - Credit: Herts Police

The hunt is on for a man wanted in connection with an assault and it is believed that he could be in Norfolk.

Ben Jacobs, 28, from Harlow is being hunted by police in connection with an assault and theft on May 14 in Ware, Hertfordshire.

Jacobs has links to Hertfordshire, Essex, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

Anyone who has seen him, or knows his whereabouts has been urged to call 101 with the reference 41/38083/22.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper in Langham.

Prince Harry's ex marries north Norfolk hotelier

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Emma Constable, from Dereham, died at the age of 30 following a collision on the A47

Mum killed in A47 collision was ‘walking to Norwich’

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The Stody Classic Vehicle Day returns to Stody Lodge Gardens this weekend. 

Classic vehicle day coming to stunning gardens this weekend

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
There are a number of pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk

Pubs

7 pubs up for sale or rent in Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon