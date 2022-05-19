Hunt for man wanted in connection with assault who has links to Norfolk
The hunt is on for a man wanted in connection with an assault and it is believed that he could be in Norfolk.
Ben Jacobs, 28, from Harlow is being hunted by police in connection with an assault and theft on May 14 in Ware, Hertfordshire.
Jacobs has links to Hertfordshire, Essex, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.
Anyone who has seen him, or knows his whereabouts has been urged to call 101 with the reference 41/38083/22.
