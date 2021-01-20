13 cars targeted in tyre-slashing spree

Published: 6:30 PM January 20, 2021

More than a dozen vehicles had their tyres slashed in Belton - three of which were in Crofter's Walk - Credit: Google

More than a dozen vehicles were scratched or had their tyres slashed in a late-night spree in a Norfolk village.

Police will be carrying out patrols in the area after fifteen cars were targeted in Belton, near Great Yarmouth, between late evening on Saturday, January 16 and the early hours of Sunday, January 17.

Residents are being asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.

The reported criminal damage included:

- A tyre was slashed on a red Citroen C1, a silver VW Polo and a white Citroen Nemo Multispace in Crofters Walk.

- A tyre was slashed on a Ford Ranger 4x4 in Orwell Crescent.

- The side of a blue Peugeot 207 was scratched in Orwell Crescent.

- The side of a silver Kia Sorento was scratched in Deben Drive.

- A tyre was slashed on a silver Honda Civic and red Suzuki Swift in Heather Gardens.

- A tyre was slashed on a blue Kia Rio and grey Nissan X-Trail in Bracon Road.

- A tyre was slashed on a white BMW in Broome Gardens.

- A tyre was slashed on a blue Ford Transit van in Fern Gardens.

- A tyre was slashed on a Dacia Sandero and Volvo C SE170 in Rosedale Gardens.

- A tyre was slashed on a white Ford Transit van in Amhurst Gardens.

Anyone with information about the suspect/s, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage covering the timeframe, in question should contact PC Steven Crisp at Gorleston Police Station on 101.











