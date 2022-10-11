Anti-begging operation sees people issued with police warnings

An operation to tackle begging and associated anti-social behaviour in Wisbech has had a successful start - Credit: PA

People on the streets of a town have been issued warnings as part of a police operation to tackle begging and anti-social behaviour.

Operation Luscombe was launched last month in Wisbech.

Twelve people were offered help in the first week, with four receiving support for substance misuse and one receiving employment support.

Police have also issued two people with community protection warnings setting out what action is required to take or stop within a set period. This gives the opportunity for behaviour to be modified without any formal sanctions.

Inspector Andy Morris - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Andy Morris, Fenland neighbourhoods inspector, said: “It’s been a positive start and thanks to the hard work and support of all the partners, I am confident those who are willing to engage in the programme will receive the right support and demand on all agencies involved will be reduced.

“For those who are unwilling to engage we have to consider more punitive options.”

