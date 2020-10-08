1,000 litres of red diesel and tools stolen in overnight raid on workyard

Police are investigating a burglary in Britons Lane, Beeston Regis. Picture: Google StreetView Archant

About 1,000 litres of red diesel, electrical tools and plant equipment worth several thousand pounds were stolen in a burglary at a work yard in north Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The burglary happened overnight between 5pm on Monday, October 5 and 7am on Tuesday, October 6 at a property on Britons Lane in Beeston Regis.

Four sheds were broken into.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen people or vehicles at the site, or may have been offered stolen items for sale.

Anyone with information should contact PC Charlotte Lilley quoting crime reference 36/70205/20 at Cromer Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.