Do you recognise vandals who killed thousands of bees?

Police want to speak to these men about damage to the hives Picture: Cambridgeshire Police Archant

Police are hunting vandals who killed thousands of bees.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wisbech Castle, where thousands of bees were killed by vandals Picture: Chris Bishop Wisbech Castle, where thousands of bees were killed by vandals Picture: Chris Bishop

They broke into the grounds of Wisbech Castle at around 5.15am on Wednesday, January 8, before lifting the lids off of the beehives before kicking them and attacking the bees inside with sticks. Police have released a CCTV picture of two men they want to speak to.

PC Kirsty Hulley, who is investigating, said: "This was a cruel, unprovoked and completely unnecessary act of violence and castle staff are, understandably, devastated by the incident.

"They estimate as many as 10,000 rare bees have died, but are unable to check properly until March as further exposure to the cold air would kill the remaining bees.

"It will cost the museum around £2,000 to restart the project in the spring.

"I would urge anyone who recognises the people pictured, or has information concerning what happened, to contact us."

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/1817/20.