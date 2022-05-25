News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Vandals destroy play park zipwire

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:18 PM May 25, 2022
Play equipment at the children's play park off Lamble Close in Beck Row has been vandalised

Play equipment at the children's play park off Lamble Close in Beck Row has been vandalised - Credit: Google

Play equipment at a children's park in west Suffolk has been destroyed in a vandal attack.

The incident happened in Beck Row, near Mildenhall, between 1pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday, May 24.

Equipment at the play park off Lamble Close, which is also known as the pirate ship play park, was targeted.

The timber frame for a zipwire was destroyed by being kicked or smashed down said a Suffolk police spokesman. 

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre, quoting reference number 31818/22.

You can do so via Suffolk Police's website: https://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

By calling 101 or emailing ccc@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast.

Two Norfolk seaside hotels named among the best in Britain

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Dave and Angela Dawes from Wisbech, Cambridgeshire at a press conference at Down Hall Country House

Lifestyle | Video

Breakup and burglary! Couple's chaos after £101m win on Euromillions

Pearce Bates and Harry Rutter

Logo Icon
Amy Godwin and Liberty James at Fakenham Racecourse for Ladies Day

Gallery

PICTURES: The best-dressed punters at Fakenham Ladies Day

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Miss Van Wouw, who began teaching at the school in September 2013, was dismissed for gross malpracti

Quiz

Can you answer these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon