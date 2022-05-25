Vandals destroy play park zipwire

Play equipment at the children's play park off Lamble Close in Beck Row has been vandalised - Credit: Google

Play equipment at a children's park in west Suffolk has been destroyed in a vandal attack.

The incident happened in Beck Row, near Mildenhall, between 1pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday, May 24.

Equipment at the play park off Lamble Close, which is also known as the pirate ship play park, was targeted.

The timber frame for a zipwire was destroyed by being kicked or smashed down said a Suffolk police spokesman.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre, quoting reference number 31818/22.

You can do so via Suffolk Police's website: https://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

By calling 101 or emailing ccc@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org