Investigations continue after woman on mobility scooter assaults man

Investigations continue after a man was assaulted by a woman on a mobility scooter in Beccles. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Investigations are continuing after a man in his 50s was allegedly kicked, hit in the face and threatened by a woman on a mobility scooter in Beccles.

The incident took place between 3.40pm and 3.45pm on Thursday, January 6 in an alleyway off Station Road, which leads into Tesco car park.

While accompanied by his wife, the victim was approached by a woman on a mobility scooter.

She is alleged to have got off the scooter and then proceeded to kick the man in the legs and hit him in the face three or four times while making verbal threats towards him.

The victim did not suffer any injuries following this incident, but officers would like to hear from any potential witnesses.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Halesworth Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference number 1117/22 on 101.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.