News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police release CCTV after incident at north Suffolk pub

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:14 AM July 7, 2022
Police have released CCTV after the incident at a pub in Beccles

Police have released CCTV after the incident at a pub in Beccles - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released CCTV images of a man in connection with an incident at a pub in north Suffolk.

The incident happened at The Kings Head in New Market, Beccles, on the evening of Friday, April 15, Lowestoft police said on Facebook.

The incident happened in April

The incident happened in April - Credit: Suffolk police

A Suffolk police spokesman was unable to provide further details on the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/22708/22.

Suffolk Live News
Pubs
Suffolk Constabulary
Beccles News

Don't Miss

Norwich doctor Vinesh Godhania has been jailed for using hidden cameras to spy on women. 

‘Porn addict’ Norfolk doctor who secretly filmed women struck off

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Fishers of Hunstanton has been named one of the UK's best fish and chip shops. 

Food and Drink

Norfolk fish and chip shop named one of the 10 best in the UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Damage to charity dinosaur trail T.rex sculpture DinAshore

GoGoDiscover

Vandals smash charity dinosaur trail T.rex and leave kebab in its mouth

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Mercedes' George Russell arrives for practice sessions ahead of the British Grand Prix 2022 at Silve

Norfolk Live News

5 famous faces who were born in King's Lynn

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon