Police release CCTV after incident at north Suffolk pub

Police have released CCTV after the incident at a pub in Beccles - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released CCTV images of a man in connection with an incident at a pub in north Suffolk.

The incident happened at The Kings Head in New Market, Beccles, on the evening of Friday, April 15, Lowestoft police said on Facebook.

The incident happened in April - Credit: Suffolk police

A Suffolk police spokesman was unable to provide further details on the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/22708/22.