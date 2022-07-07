Police release CCTV after incident at north Suffolk pub
Published: 10:14 AM July 7, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police have released CCTV images of a man in connection with an incident at a pub in north Suffolk.
The incident happened at The Kings Head in New Market, Beccles, on the evening of Friday, April 15, Lowestoft police said on Facebook.
A Suffolk police spokesman was unable to provide further details on the incident.
Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/22708/22.