Shoplifting mother, 49, sought ‘release’ after being ‘bullied by her sons’

PUBLISHED: 14:10 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:10 29 November 2018

Tina Slade pleaded guilty to shoplifting from a trio of stores, including Palmers. Liz Coates

Archant

A Beccles mother turned to shoplifting as a “release” after being bullied by her sons following a brain aneurysm while she was pregnant.

Tina Charlotte Slade, of Ellough Road, admitted stealing more than £300 worth of goods from a trio of stores in Lowestoft when she appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Nicola Pope, prosecuting, said: “The offences were discovered at Tesco when security officers saw he put various items in a plastic bag.

“An officer followed her and when she got to the till, she paid for two items and left.

“She was detained and when the police arrived they found other items which had been stolen earlier that day. Some of them still had tags on and led police to Marks and Spencer, where CCTV footage shows her putting items in her bag before leaving the store.

“No CCTV was available for the final offence but Palmers confirmed they sell the massage oil and she made full and frank admissions when interviewed.

“She was remorseful and said she didn’t know why she did it.”

On August 2 earlier this year, Slade stole food from Tesco worth £89.41, clothes and jewellery from Marks and Spencers worth £214.48, and a bottle of Mavala massage oil from Palmer’s worth £7.85.

Anne-Marie Sheridan, defending, said: “The thefts were unsophisticated and it was a little spree.

“She had a brain aneurysm when she was pregnant more than 20 years ago and sometimes she acts in irrational ways. She loses her balance quite a lot and falls over. There is no supervision that can correct a brain injury.

“I have been told her sons tend to bully her and get frustrated because of her difficulties, and it has been suggested it may be time to tell them to stand on their own two feet.

“She does this, rightly or wrongly, as a release.”

Slade, who told magistrates the last 20 years had been “horrendous”, was handed an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

No order was made for compensation as the items had been recovered.

