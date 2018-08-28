Search

Mobility scooter rider dies after collision with car

PUBLISHED: 16:49 07 December 2018

Gosford Road, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Gosford Road, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Archant

A 64-year-old woman who was involved in a collision with a car while on her mobility scooter has died.

The woman suffered a broken hip, cracked vertebrae and cracked ribs in the incident and was rushed to the James Paget Hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred at around 3.40pm on Tuesday October 2 on Gosford Road, Beccles, and involved a green Citroen Xsara Picasso.

After being released from the Gorleston hospital in November, she was readmitted on Tuesday December 4 after becoming unwell at home. She died later the same day.

Suffolk Police enquiries are ongoing and say it cannot be confirmed if her death comes as a result of the collision.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward and contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 214 of October 2.

