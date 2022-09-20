Two hurt after topless man throws metal torch through car window
- Credit: Google
Two people have been injured after a topless man threw a metal torch at a car in Beccles.
The incident happened on the eastbound side of the south Beccles bypass near Cucumber Lane at around 11.15pm on Tuesday, September 13.
The driver of a black VW Golf had pulled to the side of the road when a man running from near Cucumber Lane threw a metal torch at the car.
The torch smashed through a passenger window, throwing glass on the occupants and causing minor cuts.
The suspect is described as a white male, of skinny build, with short dark hair and aged between 30 and 40.
He was topless and believed to be associated with a silver-blue Fiat Punto.
Anyone with information, images or footage is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting reference number 37/59370/22.
Most Read
- 1 When supermarkets and pubs will reopen after Queen's funeral
- 2 Poultry factory staff 'refused bank holiday' for Queen's funeral
- 3 Woman in late teens dies after car crashed into tree
- 4 Man in 20s dies after van crashes into field
- 5 Farmer prepares for emotional retirement sale following brother's loss
- 6 Decision time over multi-million pound changes at Thickthorn roundabout
- 7 RAF refuelling plane spotted flying over Norfolk
- 8 What guests are wearing at the Queen's funeral and why
- 9 PICTURES: Norwich streets deserted as county stops for Queen's funeral
- 10 Region's royal exodus begins before dawn
Members of the public can do this by calling 101 or emailing ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.