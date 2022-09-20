News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Two hurt after topless man throws metal torch through car window

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:58 AM September 20, 2022
xxx_becclesbypass_suffolk_sep22

The car was parked on the Beccles bypass when the man approached - Credit: Google

Two people have been injured after a topless man threw a metal torch at a car in Beccles.

The incident happened on the eastbound side of the south Beccles bypass near Cucumber Lane at around 11.15pm on Tuesday, September 13.

The driver of a black VW Golf had pulled to the side of the road when a man running from near Cucumber Lane threw a metal torch at the car.

The torch smashed through a passenger window, throwing glass on the occupants and causing minor cuts.

The suspect is described as a white male, of skinny build, with short dark hair and aged between 30 and 40.

He was topless and believed to be associated with a silver-blue Fiat Punto.

Anyone with information, images or footage is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting reference number 37/59370/22.

Most Read

  1. 1 When supermarkets and pubs will reopen after Queen's funeral
  2. 2 Poultry factory staff 'refused bank holiday' for Queen's funeral
  3. 3 Woman in late teens dies after car crashed into tree
  1. 4 Man in 20s dies after van crashes into field
  2. 5 Farmer prepares for emotional retirement sale following brother's loss
  3. 6 Decision time over multi-million pound changes at Thickthorn roundabout
  4. 7 RAF refuelling plane spotted flying over Norfolk
  5. 8 What guests are wearing at the Queen's funeral and why
  6. 9 PICTURES: Norwich streets deserted as county stops for Queen's funeral
  7. 10 Region's royal exodus begins before dawn

Members of the public can do this by calling 101 or emailing ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Suffolk Live News
Beccles News

Don't Miss

Burnham Market is one of the best places to holiday with your dog.

Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk in 2022

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The boat sunk at St Olaves

Boat with five people onboard sinks on Norfolk Broads

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 27/03/12of first and second-class stamps at a Post Office in Overseal, Derbyshire.

People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Steve Gilmour with wife Hannah Colby

Father married weeks before death after eye exam found brain tumour

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon