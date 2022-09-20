Two hurt after topless man throws metal torch through car window

The car was parked on the Beccles bypass when the man approached - Credit: Google

Two people have been injured after a topless man threw a metal torch at a car in Beccles.

The incident happened on the eastbound side of the south Beccles bypass near Cucumber Lane at around 11.15pm on Tuesday, September 13.

The driver of a black VW Golf had pulled to the side of the road when a man running from near Cucumber Lane threw a metal torch at the car.

The torch smashed through a passenger window, throwing glass on the occupants and causing minor cuts.

The suspect is described as a white male, of skinny build, with short dark hair and aged between 30 and 40.

He was topless and believed to be associated with a silver-blue Fiat Punto.

Anyone with information, images or footage is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting reference number 37/59370/22.

Members of the public can do this by calling 101 or emailing ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.