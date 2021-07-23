Banned motorist admits dangerous driving around town

Published: 4:46 PM July 23, 2021

A 24-year-old Beccles man has been warned he is likely to receive an immediate prison sentence after he admitted dangerous driving.

Callum Palfrey was told the offence clearly crossed the custody threshold and, given his previous convictions, he was likely to be jailed when he is sentenced next month.

Palfrey, of Tower Hill, Beccles, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, July 22, to dangerous driving on High Leas, Tower Hill, Rigbourne Hill, Kemps Lane, Coney Hill and Ellough Road, Beccles on November 23 last year in a Peugeot 206.

He also admitted driving while disqualified on the same date.

Steven Dyble, mitigating, said Palfrey was the registered carer for his mother and he asked for the case to be adjourned to allow medical evidence to be obtained for the sentencing hearing.

Judge David Pugh ordered a pre-sentence to be prepared on Palfrey and adjourned the case to the week commencing August 30.