News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Banned motorist admits dangerous driving around town

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:46 PM July 23, 2021   
Looking down Ellough Road in Beccles.

Ellough Road in Beccles. - Credit: Reece Hanson

A 24-year-old Beccles man has been warned he is likely to receive an immediate prison sentence after he admitted dangerous driving.

Callum Palfrey was told the offence clearly crossed the custody threshold and, given his previous convictions, he was likely to be jailed when he is sentenced next month.

Palfrey, of Tower Hill, Beccles, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, July 22, to dangerous driving on High Leas, Tower Hill, Rigbourne Hill, Kemps Lane, Coney Hill and Ellough Road, Beccles on November 23 last year in a Peugeot 206.

He also admitted driving while disqualified on the same date.

Steven Dyble, mitigating, said Palfrey was the registered carer for his mother and he asked for the case to be adjourned to allow medical evidence to be obtained for the sentencing hearing.

Judge David Pugh ordered a pre-sentence to be prepared on Palfrey and adjourned the case to the week commencing August 30.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath
  2. 2 Hospital confirms two patients have died from Covid
  3. 3 Chicken restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'
  1. 4 Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children
  2. 5 Band and singer pull out of Latitude Festival due to positive Covid tests
  3. 6 'Like an invasion' - locals speak out over five-day festival
  4. 7 More than 70 speeding drivers snared in police day of action
  5. 8 What are the top 10 new shops opening in Norwich?
  6. 9 New beauty salon and massage rooms open at country club
  7. 10 Person dies after being hit by train
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mundesley beach in the early summer sun with Bacton, Walcott and Happisburgh lighthouse in the backg

Days Out Guide

7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ice rink in Norwich near Asda

Video

Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Charles Albert who started growing vegetables as a form of therapy has been told to dig them up or f

'I'd be utterly lost without it' - Family told to dig up vegetable patch

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Elmham Surgery. Picture: Ian Burt

Data

What it is like to be registered at Norfolk's busiest GP

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon