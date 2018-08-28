Search

Partner of popular ‘Puddy’ appeals to former workmates to help identify source of asbestos which killed him

PUBLISHED: 15:51 14 November 2018

The partner of Beccles man, Ernest ‘Puddy’ Dennington, who died from an asbestos-related cancer, has issued an appeal for help in tracking down former workmates. Picture: Lesley Hull

Archant

The partner of a Beccles man, who died from an asbestos-related cancer, has issued an appeal for help in tracking down former workmates.

Well-known and “a popular figure around Beccles and Lowestoft,” Ernest ‘Puddy’ Dennington died aged 67 earlier this year.

Now, Lesley Hull – Puddy’s partner of 25 years – is appealing to former workmates to come forward if they can offer any evidence as to how he may have contracted the disease.

Puddy died of mesothelioma in the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston in January this year. At an inquest into his death in April, the coroner recorded a verdict of death through industrial disease, and recommended Ms Hull to seek legal advice.

As there is a legal duty to pay damages to the families of those who have died as a result of mesothelioma, the source of the asbestos must firstly be accepted by a court of law.

So now, Ms Hull and her lawyers are trying to track down former workmates of Puddy, who can recall the conditions they shared.

Asbestos is now prohibited, but it was widely used in cladding and insulation during the 1970s and 80s.

After research, several local employers have been identified with whom Puddy worked and who are understood to have used asbestos at the time.

Now, Ms Hull and the family lawyer, Phoebe Osborne – an industrial disease specialist with Ashtons Legal – is appealing for help.

Phoebe Osborne said: “Puddy was a well-known and popular figure around Beccles and Lowestoft, and many people probably recall him and their times togethe.

“But those we’re looking for are his former workmates, who can recall their own experience of working conditions at the time, when probably nobody thought anything about the dangers of asbestos.”

If you can help, information should be directed to Phoebe Osborne on 01223 431159.

Listen to the latest weather forecast