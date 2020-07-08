Man caught dealing Class A drugs warned to prepare for custody

A man caught dealing Class A drugs was warned he should prepare himself for a custodial sentence.

Daniel Gould, 33, of Darby Road, Beccles, admitted possession of cocaine and Ecstasy with intent to supply on September 17, last year, and also admitted possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, Ketamine, on the same date.

He also admitted possession of cannabis.

John Farmer appeared for the prosecution and Rob Pollington appeared for the defence.

Mr Pollington asked for a pre-sentence report for Gould and said there was a basis of plea as he said Gould was unaware of what he was getting involved in at the time.

The case was adjourned for sentence until August 5.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case for reports but warned Gould: “You should prepare yourself for custody. These are serious offences.”