Pipes cut through outside Beccles home

Dorothy Hodgkin Court, in Beccles. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

Pipes outside a home in a Beccles street have been cut through by vandals.

Officers from Suffolk Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident of criminal damage, where someone has cut through outside pipes attached to the side of a home in Dorothy Hodgkin Court on Thursday, October 17.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.45pm.

Anyone who witnesses the incident, saw any suspicious behaviour, or who has dashcam footage, should contact PC 929 Kevyn Durrant at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/63577/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or use their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.