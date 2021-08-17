Burglar drills through door to rob home
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
Police have appealed for information after a home was burgled in Beccles.
Between 12pm Saturday, August 15, and 10pm Sunday, August 15, a home on Petit Couronne Way was burgled in Beccles.
Access was gained by using a drill-like tool on the back door.
The burglar stole two TVs, electrical equipment, power tools, jewellery, and vehicle keys.
A silver Mitsubishi Lancer 4 door saloon, registration EU05EZV was stolen from the garage using said keys.
You may also want to watch:
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the burglary or have information about it and the stolen items to contact East CID Team 1 via Suffolk Police's online reporting quoting crime 37/44908/21.
You can also call 101 or contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table
- 2 Unexploded bomb discovered in Norwich
- 3 Fire crews remain at herb factory fire through the night
- 4 Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Tom Jones concert in Earlham Park?
- 5 Norfolk teenager arrested for indecent exposure
- 6 Man dragged partner and dumped her 50 miles away with stab wounds
- 7 Driver in his 20s dies in A144 collision
- 8 Historic Norwich coffee shop to reopen under new chef
- 9 Fight outside Norwich pub left man with fractured skull
- 10 Could this be the end of East Anglia's traditional thatched roofs?