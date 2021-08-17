News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Burglar drills through door to rob home

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:05 PM August 17, 2021   
Suffolk Police are appealing for information about Beccles burglary - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Police have appealed for information after a home was burgled in Beccles.

Between 12pm Saturday, August 15, and 10pm Sunday, August 15, a home on Petit Couronne Way was burgled in Beccles.

Access was gained by using a drill-like tool on the back door.

The burglar stole two TVs, electrical equipment, power tools, jewellery, and vehicle keys. 

A silver Mitsubishi Lancer 4 door saloon, registration EU05EZV was stolen from the garage using said keys.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the burglary or have information about it and the stolen items to contact East CID Team 1 via Suffolk Police's online reporting quoting crime 37/44908/21.

You can also call 101 or contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

