News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police release picture of man after car damaged outside Lidl in Beccles

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:15 PM June 14, 2022
Police would like to speak to this man in connection with an alleged incident of criminal damage in Beccles

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with an alleged incident of criminal damage in Beccles - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police have released a photograph of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an allegation of criminal damage in Beccles.

The incident happened at about 12pm on Friday, June 3 in the Lidl supermarket car park, off Common Lane North.

A man was driving a white pick-up style vehicle out of the car park when a man crossing the road in front of the car is alleged to have shouted at him before smashing a wing mirror off.

Officers would like to trace the man pictured in the image in connection with this incident.

They would also like to hear from any potential witnesses.

Anyone who believes they know the man in the photograph, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre at Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 34210/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Beccles News

Don't Miss

Wildlife TV presenter Steve Backshall was filming for a documentary about the Ice Age in Norfolk.

Wildlife TV presenter spotted filming in Norfolk for documentary

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Latest NHS figures show there were 45 people with Covid-19 occupying beds at Norfolk and Norwich Uni

Hospital named and shamed over free staff overnight parking failure

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Horizon Centre at Broadland Business Park

Hopes rise for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Gary Arlow and his daughter Joely Carter with loaded fries and a cake from their new venture Birdy's Bakehouse.

Food and Drink

Dad-and-daughter duo launch food trailer at quay offering burgers and cakes

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon