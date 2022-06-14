Police release picture of man after car damaged outside Lidl in Beccles

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with an alleged incident of criminal damage in Beccles - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police have released a photograph of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an allegation of criminal damage in Beccles.

The incident happened at about 12pm on Friday, June 3 in the Lidl supermarket car park, off Common Lane North.

A man was driving a white pick-up style vehicle out of the car park when a man crossing the road in front of the car is alleged to have shouted at him before smashing a wing mirror off.

Officers would like to trace the man pictured in the image in connection with this incident.

They would also like to hear from any potential witnesses.

Anyone who believes they know the man in the photograph, or who has any information about this incident, is asked to contact the Crime Coordination Centre at Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 34210/22.