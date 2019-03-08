Attempted schoolgirl abductions: police probe hits a wall

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth Archant

Two attempted abductors are still at large as police reveal there are no fresh leads after three girls were approached on the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

A 12-year-old girl was walking along Swines Green, in Beccles when a large, grey car pulled alongside her. Picture: Google Earth A 12-year-old girl was walking along Swines Green, in Beccles when a large, grey car pulled alongside her. Picture: Google Earth

In March, two girls were chased and another was forced to run home following the separate incidents in Beccles and Worlingham.

Residents of the communities were shaken after the girls were approached by the men and asked to get into their vehicle.

On March 18, a 12-year-old girl was walking along Swines Green, in Beccles at 8.45pm when a large, grey car pulled alongside her.

The driver told the girl to get in the car, but she refused and ran back to her home.

Esther Willamott, pictured with her son Alfie said it the incident was a "shock" for the town. Esther Willamott, pictured with her son Alfie said it the incident was a "shock" for the town.

The vehicle was last seen driving down Rigbourne Hill in the town.

Ten days later, two girls were approached by a man on Hillcrest Close, in Worlingham at 6pm.

The man shouted “girls” and chased after them towards their home. As the girls ran home, they were tailed by two males driving a small silver vehicle.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “We are linking the incidents only by the fact a similar colour vehicle was described.”

At the time, CCTV enquiries failed to generate any fresh leads and police called for any witnesses to contact Beccles SNT.

Since then, a spokesperson from Suffolk Constabulary said: “An investigation was conducted into the reported incident but despite enquiries made not urther leads have been established.”

Mother-of-two Esther Williamott, from Beccles, said at the time the incident wass a shock for the town.

“It is so scary, I have a 17-year-old daughter, I am not so worried about my son because he is with me all the time, but my daughter is worrying.

“It is quite concerning because you always think of Beccles as a secure and safe area,” she said.

David Lambert, who lives in Bungay, said: “You hear these things happening, but you don't want them drifting into our county communities.”

Anyone who has knowledge of the incident has been asked to contact Beccles SNT by quoting 37/17606/19 or 37/15857/19 or providing an online update through the force website.

Alternatively call 101 or email beccles.snt@suffolk.pnn.police.uk