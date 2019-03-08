Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Attempted schoolgirl abductions: police probe hits a wall

PUBLISHED: 10:16 04 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 04 May 2019

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Archant

Two attempted abductors are still at large as police reveal there are no fresh leads after three girls were approached on the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

A 12-year-old girl was walking along Swines Green, in Beccles when a large, grey car pulled alongside her. Picture: Google EarthA 12-year-old girl was walking along Swines Green, in Beccles when a large, grey car pulled alongside her. Picture: Google Earth

In March, two girls were chased and another was forced to run home following the separate incidents in Beccles and Worlingham.

Residents of the communities were shaken after the girls were approached by the men and asked to get into their vehicle.

On March 18, a 12-year-old girl was walking along Swines Green, in Beccles at 8.45pm when a large, grey car pulled alongside her.

The driver told the girl to get in the car, but she refused and ran back to her home.

Esther Willamott, pictured with her son Alfie said it the incident was a Esther Willamott, pictured with her son Alfie said it the incident was a "shock" for the town.

The vehicle was last seen driving down Rigbourne Hill in the town.

Ten days later, two girls were approached by a man on Hillcrest Close, in Worlingham at 6pm.

The man shouted “girls” and chased after them towards their home. As the girls ran home, they were tailed by two males driving a small silver vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “We are linking the incidents only by the fact a similar colour vehicle was described.”

At the time, CCTV enquiries failed to generate any fresh leads and police called for any witnesses to contact Beccles SNT.

Since then, a spokesperson from Suffolk Constabulary said: “An investigation was conducted into the reported incident but despite enquiries made not urther leads have been established.”

Mother-of-two Esther Williamott, from Beccles, said at the time the incident wass a shock for the town.

“It is so scary, I have a 17-year-old daughter, I am not so worried about my son because he is with me all the time, but my daughter is worrying.

“It is quite concerning because you always think of Beccles as a secure and safe area,” she said.

David Lambert, who lives in Bungay, said: “You hear these things happening, but you don't want them drifting into our county communities.”

Anyone who has knowledge of the incident has been asked to contact Beccles SNT by quoting 37/17606/19 or 37/15857/19 or providing an online update through the force website.

Alternatively call 101 or email beccles.snt@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Most Read

New homeowner left with no garden as her builder disappears with £7,000

Fiona Lever in her garden which her workman abandoned. Photo: Archant

Local election 2019 results: Relive the drama of the day as it unfolded

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Cannabis factory discovered on Sprowston Road

Police said the cannabis factory was discovered at a property in the Sprowston Road area of Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

Local election 2019 results in full: What happened in your ward?

There are 18 seats left to play for, as we pass half way mark in West Norfolk it's Cons 9, Lab 8, Ind 6 and Gr 1

Fancy adopting a Norfolk phone box for just £1? Here’s where they’re for sale

Would you adopt your local telephone box for just £1? Picture: Archant

Most Read

Local election 2019 results: Relive the drama of the day as it unfolded

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New homeowner left with no garden as her builder disappears with £7,000

Fiona Lever in her garden which her workman abandoned. Photo: Archant

‘The memorial they deserve’ - gravestone for tragic teenagers, four years after Thorpe Marshes drowning

Stella Kambi and Bonheur Munsungay.

Fancy adopting a Norfolk phone box for just £1? Here’s where they’re for sale

Would you adopt your local telephone box for just £1? Picture: Archant

Local election 2019 results: Relive the drama of the day as it unfolded

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

9 unusual things you may have missed about Suffolk’s local elections

Andy Mellen's campaigning sheep in Cotton. Picture: ANDY MELLEN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists