Warning after vans targeted by thieves

Published: 12:30 PM November 23, 2020 Updated: 7:22 AM November 25, 2020

Police have issued a warning to van owners after a spate of break-ins over the weekend.

Officers have urged vehicle owners to remove valuables and ensure doors are locked after the incidents in Beccles and Bungay.

In Bungay, a van parked on Popson Street was entered sometime between 6pm on Friday, November 20, and 11am on Saturday, November 21.

Two generators and two water recycling units were stolen.

A second vehicle, parked on Broad Street, had the lock damaged between 9am on Friday, November 20, and noon on Saturday, November 21. Nothing was stolen from inside the van.

On Sunday evening, November 22, between 7pm and 7.45pm, two suspects were seen gaining entry into an insecure van parked on George Brown Way in Beccles, with a portable charger stolen from the glovebox.

A second vehicle, parked on a driveway on Coney Hill, in Beccles, was entered at 7.17pm, with items moved about, although nothing was stolen.

Anyone with information about the incidents is urged to contact Suffolk Policeo on 101, quoting crime reference 37/67849/20 for the Beccles incidents or 37/67602/20 for the Bungay incidents.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.