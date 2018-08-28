Search

Police continue to search for missing teenager Beatrice Sandu

PUBLISHED: 15:25 26 December 2018

Suffolk Police are looking for Beatrice Sandu, 13, from Lowestoft.

Archant

Police are continuing to search for a 13-year-old girl who went missing from her home five days ago.

Beatrice Sandu was last seen at her home in Ship Road, Pakefield near Lowestoft, on Friday December 21.

She was discovered missing at 7.30am on Saturday and police issued an appeal in a bid to locate the teenager.

Beatrice is described as white, 5ft tall, of slight build with very long black hair, brown eyes and a tanned complexion.

It is thought she may have travelled to either Ipswich or Diss.

A police spokesman said: “At the moment her whereabouts are still unknown and we are still investigating.”

Anyone who has seen Beatrice, knows of her whereabouts or has seen a girl matching the description should contact Suffolk police on 101.

