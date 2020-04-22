Thieves steal flashing beacons from top of work vans
PUBLISHED: 15:38 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 22 April 2020
Witnesses are being sought after four flashing beacons were stolen from work vans parked in a business yard.
A police spokesman said: “Entry was gained to a yard at Waveney Norse in Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft at some point between 1pm on Monday, April 20 and 5am on Tuesday, April 21.
“The four flashing amber beacons were stolen from the tops of Citroen vans and are described as being approximately two and half to three foot in length.”
Anyone with information about this theft should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/22296/20, on 101.
Alternatively you can email Samantha.plummer@suffolk.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org
