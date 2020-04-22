Search

Advanced search

Thieves steal flashing beacons from top of work vans

PUBLISHED: 15:38 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 22 April 2020

Police are seeking information following the theft of four beacons from the tops of vans at a yard at Waveney Norse in Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Police are seeking information following the theft of four beacons from the tops of vans at a yard at Waveney Norse in Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Witnesses are being sought after four flashing beacons were stolen from work vans parked in a business yard.

Police are seeking information following the theft of four beacons from the tops of vans in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: “Entry was gained to a yard at Waveney Norse in Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft at some point between 1pm on Monday, April 20 and 5am on Tuesday, April 21.

“The four flashing amber beacons were stolen from the tops of Citroen vans and are described as being approximately two and half to three foot in length.”

Anyone with information about this theft should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/22296/20, on 101.

Alternatively you can email Samantha.plummer@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Shocking inspection uncovers hidden abuse at care home

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Search for missing Chelsie Dack continues amid growing concern

Chelsie Dack is still missing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Man’s body recovered from river

A man's body was found in the river at Diss. Pic: Google Street View

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Decision reached on ending King’s Lynn Town’s season

A vital decision has been made regarding King's Lynn Town's seaosn Picture: Ian Burt

Man’s body recovered from river

A man's body was found in the river at Diss. Pic: Google Street View

Firm accused of putting ‘profits before people’ as 100 contractors brought onto site

The BWSC power plant at Snetterton reportedly brought 100 contractors onto site. Picture: GoogleMaps
Drive 24