Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000

Sarah Hussain

Published: 1:20 PM August 1, 2021   
A £20,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help find a stolen Bayside blue R34 GTR which was stolen from south Norfolk.

The car was stolen at around 3am on Thursday, July 29 from motor vehicle company 7days Performance.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, July 31 the company appealed for help to find the car.

It said it was offering a £20,000 reward to find the car or for any information that leads to its recovery.

The post added: "Someone out there knows who took it, or knows where it is right now. Help us find it please. 

"If your share helps find it there’s a £20k reward."

A spokesperson at 7days Performance said the retail value price of the car is around £150,000 at present, and that police are investigating the theft.

They said anyone with information can contact police on 101.

