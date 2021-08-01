Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000
A £20,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can help find a stolen Bayside blue R34 GTR which was stolen from south Norfolk.
The car was stolen at around 3am on Thursday, July 29 from motor vehicle company 7days Performance.
In a Facebook post on Saturday, July 31 the company appealed for help to find the car.
It said it was offering a £20,000 reward to find the car or for any information that leads to its recovery.
The post added: "Someone out there knows who took it, or knows where it is right now. Help us find it please.
"If your share helps find it there’s a £20k reward."
A spokesperson at 7days Performance said the retail value price of the car is around £150,000 at present, and that police are investigating the theft.
They said anyone with information can contact police on 101.
