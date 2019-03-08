Search

Missing driver of overturned car arrested for drink driving

PUBLISHED: 13:39 10 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 10 March 2019

Police traced the driver of an overturned car in Bawdeswell who was arrested for drink driving. Picture: Archant Library

A driver who fled from the scene of an overturned car subsequently failed a breath test.

Police discovered a car on its side but with no sign of the driver at the village of Bawdeswell, near Dereham, at around 1am today (March 10)

Officers from Fakenham were assisted by police from Breckland to track down the missing motorist.

He was subsequently traced and was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

PC Jon Parker, of Fakenham police, tweeted: “He failed again to take a breath test in custody so he will now be charged to court.”

