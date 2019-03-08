Man jailed after 13 years of looking at indecent images of children

A 63-year-old Lowestoft man who downloaded nearly 7,000 indecent images of children has been jailed for 18 months.

Barrie Beechey, of Suffolk Road, had a notebook containing a list of pornographic websites specialising in images of young children and had been looking at these images for 13 years, Ipswich Crown Court heard on Thursday, August 1.

Sentencing Barrie Beechey Judge Rupert Overbury said: "There were a significant number of grotesque images depicting appalling abuse."

Beechey, of Suffolk Road, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children and possessing 26 extreme pornographic images.

In addition to being jailed for 18 months, Beechey was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for ten years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, said police officers seized a number of devices from Beechey's home in January last year. and they were found to contain 909 indecent images of children in the most serious level A category, 1,104 images in category B and 4,982 images in the lowest level C category

Marc Brown, mitigating, said his client had made admissions to the police.