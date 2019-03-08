Lowestoft man downloaded almost 7,000 indecent images of children

Barrie Beechey admitted downloading nearly 7,000 indecent images. PHOTO: Archant

A 63-year-old Lowestoft man who downloaded nearly 7,000 indecent images of children has been ordered to sign the sex offenders' register.

Barrie Beechey, of Suffolk Road, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Friday, May 17, where he admitted three offences of making indecent images of children on or before January 18 2017.

He also admitted possessing 26 extreme pornographic images.

The court heard that Beechey was found in possession of 909 indecent images of children in the most serious level A category, 1,104 images in category B and 4,982 images in the lowest level C category.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, said there was some confusion about whether the offences were committed in 2017 or 2018 and he would need to check the correct date.

Judge David Pugh adjourned the case to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared on Beechey.

The sentencing hearing will take place in a warned list commencing June 17.

Judge Pugh ordered Beechey to sign the sex offenders' register on an interim basis. He said the length of the order would be decided at the sentencing hearing.

Andrew Thompson for Beechey said his client had made admissions to the police.