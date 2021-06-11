News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Published: 1:20 PM June 11, 2021    Updated: 1:22 PM June 11, 2021
A police cordon is in place at St James' Quay in Barrack Street, Norwich.

A police cordon is in place at St James' Quay in Barrack Street, Norwich. - Credit: David Hannant

A woman in her 40s was the victim of a serious sexual assault in Norwich this morning.

It happened at around 6am, when she was targeted by a man while walking in Barrack Street.

A police cordon is in place outside the St James' Quay development, blocking access through the car park to the riverside footpath.

Police are appealing for help, and are asking anyone who has any information which could help their investigation to come forward.

Inspector Alix Wright said: "Officers are in the very early stages of their enquiries and are currently working with the victim to establish the exact circumstances around the incident.

"However, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage in the area of Silver Road and Barrack Street from around 6am this morning."

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101 or email CIDAppealsNorwich@norfolk.pnn.police.uk and quote incident number 58 of Friday, June 11, 2021.

