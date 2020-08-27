Life peer appointed patron of ‘impressive’ Suffolk charity

Elaine Murphy, Baroness Murphy of Aldgate, who has become patron of the Pear Tree Fund. PHOTO: Pear Tree Fund Archant

A life peer has been appointed as patron of a vital Suffolk charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seva Newrick prepares for the reopening of the Pear Tree Centre in Halesworth. Picture: Pear Tree Fund Seva Newrick prepares for the reopening of the Pear Tree Centre in Halesworth. Picture: Pear Tree Fund

Elaine Murphy, Baroness Murphy of Aldgate, has been announced as the new patron of the Pear Tree Fund.

The charity runs the Pear Tree Centre, in Halesworth, as well as providing additional nursing care, equipment and support to people registered at Cutlers Hill surgery who are nearing the end of their lives.

Formerly a foundation professor of old age psychiatry at the University of London, Baroness Murphy has been a politically independent life peer since 2004, and has previously served as the chief medical officer’s personal advisor in her field, as well as being UK advisor on mental health to the World Health Organisation.

She is also vice-president of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Speaking about her new role, which she starts immediately, Baroness Murphy said: “I was delighted to accept the role of patron with the Pear Tree Fund.

“The charity has some very impressive trustees and staff at its helm who work hard to raise funds to support the community.

You may also want to watch:

“The Pear Tree Centre itself is very attractive and I can see how popular it will become.”

The Pear Tree Centre officially opened earlier this year following an extensive fundraising drive, providing information and support to anyone with a life-limiting illness who lives within a 15-mile radius of Halesworth, as well as to their families and friends.

A counselling room, small library and landscaped garden is also available at the centre.

The centre reopened earlier this month following lockdown with a range of safety measures, including masks, hand sanitiser and social distancing rules, in place.

Dr Kevin Maclusky, chairman of the Pear Tree Fund, said: “We are absolutely delgihted to welcome Baroness Murphy of Aldgate to the charity as our new patron.

“She has extensive experience within the NHS and is renowned in the psychiatry field.

“We are honoured that she has chosen to support our charity in this way.”

For more information about the Pear Tree Fund, or to support the charity, go to: www.peartreefund.org.

To book an appointment or get advice over the phone, call 01986 899655.