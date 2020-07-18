Search

Scarecrow decapitated and five more damaged in village attacks

PUBLISHED: 12:46 18 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 18 July 2020

Scarecrow Jimmy, which was decapitated by vandals in Barnham Broom Photo: supplied

Archant

A community has been left perplexed by a spate of attacks on scarecrows - including a decapitation.

Six scarecrows have so far been damaged, having been part of a 25-strong display in Barnham Broom, near Wymondham, for three months of lockdown.

One of the organisers of the scarecrow festival, who did not want to be named, said: “The display has been absolutely brilliant. Children love looking at them, and people send photos to their friends and family.

“It’s such a shame that someone has chosen to do all this damage.”

The attacks include:

■ The decapitation of Jimmy

■ A pirate-in-a-tree that was stolen

■ The Foreman, which had its hard hat and sunglasses taken

■ A rugby ball taken from the Rugby Player

■ A second attack on the Foreman, this time completely destroyed

■ A crutch stolen from the Builder.

In the Barnham Broom Facebook Community Group Chat, an organiser posted: “Is it time to put our scarecrows away? Due to recent theft and vandalism, I think it may be time to steal the thunder of the selfish few.

“We have had a fabulous run of over three months’ enjoyment. However, with items stolen and young Jimmy being decapitated it may be that now is the time to retreat.

“BUT WE WILL BE BACK.”

She added: “Six cases of Scarecrow theft, damage and destruction, how sad and petty is that?

“I don’t want to make a thing of it really but people’s property is being damaged. Is the midnight cougher involved?”

