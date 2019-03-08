Search

Traffic delays following multi-vehicle crash on A146

PUBLISHED: 13:56 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 17 July 2019

Emergency services were called out following a multi-vehicle crash on the A146 at the Barnby Bends. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on a busy stretch of road.

Four cars have been involved in a collision on the A146 Beccles Road near to the Barnby Bends.

One of the vehicles is blocking the road and traffic delays have been reported in the area.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at just before noon to reports of a collision, with four cars involved.

"One vehicle is blocking the road."

The East of England Ambulance Service is also on scene.

It is the latest incident to have happened close to the Barnby Bends, with three collisions occurring on the same stretch of road within nine days in May.

Check back on this website for updates.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

