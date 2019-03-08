Search

Advanced search

Man arrested after swearing at officers in nightclub district

PUBLISHED: 12:48 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 22 October 2019

Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A man who was arrested for swearing at police officers on Prince of Wales Road has told a court of how ashamed he is of his behaviour.

Barnabas Moore, 34, of Apsley Court, Norwich, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Prince of Wales Road on August 10 when he appeared at Norwich Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, October 22.

Setting the scene of August 10, Denise Holland, prosecuting said: "It's just after midnight, it's Prince of Wales Road and it's a Friday night. Mr Moore is causing a nuisance, officers arrive and issue Mr Moore with a notice to leave the area."

You may also want to watch:

She said Moore was described as being unsteady on his feet and when asked to leave the area started swearing at officers.

"Moore continues to swear at officers who have no option but to arrest him," she said.

Representing himself in court, Moore apologised for his actions on August 10, he said: "I'm so sorry for my behaviour I'm not like not like that normally. I shouldn't have used that language I'm very ashamed of myself."

Moore was ordered to pay a fine of £55, a victim surcharge of £32 and court costs of £30.

Most Read

More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Search launched for missing 63-year-old

Steven Hill, 63, was last seen in Sheringham on Monday morning. Photo: Police

Woman dead and several injured in two crashes in 24 hours

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

New McDonald’s to open on A11

The new Snetterton McDonalds will reportedly be of the same design as this northern restaurant. Picture: McDonald's

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Travellers move onto Park and Ride site near Norwich

A number of caravans parked on Harford Park and Ride near Norwich. Picture: David Hannant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More than 40 trains cancelled after person hit by train

Trains have been cancelled after a person was hit by a train in Essex Picture: Sonya Brown

Mystery leak closes part of Norwich Primark store

Primark on St Stephens Street in Norwich, which is partly cordoned off because of a leak Photo: Submitted

‘We’re watching the house fall apart’ - tenants hit out at state of Golden Triangle home

Georgia Sellers in the front room of her rented house in Bury Street, where an outside plant has grown behind the skirting board. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Teenager attacked in nightclub

Norfolk Police want to speak to this man after a teenager was assaulted at the Waterfront nighclub in Norwich in the early hours of Saturday, August 24. Picture: Norfolk Police

Farmer leaves £1m to hospital in will

Norfolk farmer Douglas de Bootman left £1m to Cromer Hospital in his will. Picture: NNUH Trust
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists