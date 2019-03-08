Man arrested after swearing at officers in nightclub district

Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A man who was arrested for swearing at police officers on Prince of Wales Road has told a court of how ashamed he is of his behaviour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barnabas Moore, 34, of Apsley Court, Norwich, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Prince of Wales Road on August 10 when he appeared at Norwich Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, October 22.

Setting the scene of August 10, Denise Holland, prosecuting said: "It's just after midnight, it's Prince of Wales Road and it's a Friday night. Mr Moore is causing a nuisance, officers arrive and issue Mr Moore with a notice to leave the area."

You may also want to watch:

She said Moore was described as being unsteady on his feet and when asked to leave the area started swearing at officers.

"Moore continues to swear at officers who have no option but to arrest him," she said.

Representing himself in court, Moore apologised for his actions on August 10, he said: "I'm so sorry for my behaviour I'm not like not like that normally. I shouldn't have used that language I'm very ashamed of myself."

Moore was ordered to pay a fine of £55, a victim surcharge of £32 and court costs of £30.